Classic Movie Actress Dies Days Before Partner: Dorothy Bromiley Was 93
Dorothy Bromiley and Brian Phelan were together for six decades.
A May passing of a classic movie and film actress has just broken in the press. According to The Times, Dorothy Bromiley, an actress known for The Girls of Pleasure Island and an episode of The Adventures of Robin Hood, died on May 3. She was 93.
To add to the heartbreak of Bromiley's family and friends, her longtime partner of six decades, actor/writer Brian Phelan, died just five days later, according to The Guardian. The couple is survived by a son, Joshua (from Brimley's marriage to Joseph Losey), and by their daughter together, Kate.
Bromiley made a solid streak of movie and television roles throughout the 1950s and 1960s. In film, she appeared in The Girls of Pleasure Island, A Touch of the Sun, It's Great to Be Young, Small Hotel and 1960's The Criminal (a.k.a. The Concrete Jungle). On TV, she had guest roles on The Adventures of Robin Hood, No Hiding Place, The Power Game, Jury Room, The Pursuers and Armchair Theatre. After a hiatus, she returned to the screen for one final role in the 1977 BBC show Fathers and Families.
Causes of death were not released in either Bromiley or Phelan's passings. No public memorial details have been shared.
