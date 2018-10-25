Chris Pratt Teaming With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Taylor Sheridan for New Movie ‘Fast’

Since Chris Pratt has some extra time on his hands after Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 was put on hold, the actor is reportedly in talks to join Fast, an upcoming thriller written and directed by former Sons of Anarchy actor Taylor Sheridan.

According to Variety, Pratt is in talks to star as a former special forces commando hired by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team to take out drug dealers. The only problem is their targets are produced by the CIA.

Fast would be Sheridan’s follow-up to his 2017 crime thriller Wind River, which served as his directing debut. He also wrote Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and created the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone. Sheridan also has an Oscar-nomination for his Hell or High Water script.

As an actor, Sheridan is best known for starring as Deputy Chief David Hale on Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2010. He also appeared in 12 Strong and played Danny Boyd on Veronica Mars.

Fast is set up at Warner Bros. and comes with a hefty price tag. Producer David Heyman (Gravity, the Harry Potter movies) is looking to make it in the $70 million to $80 million range. Therefore, a star like Pratt would be needed to get it made.

Pratt became available after Disney halted production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after director James Gunn was fired over an old series of tweets. The studio has yet to find a replacement for Gunn.

The former Parks & Recreation star was also set to appear in Universal’s Cowboy Ninja Viking. However, in August, Variety reported that the film was pulled off the studio’s schedule. Sources told the site that it is still in development, and Pratt, Priyanka Chopra and director Michelle MacLaren are still attached.

This year, Pratt starred in Avengers: Infinity War as his Guardians character Star-Lord, and played Owen Grady again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Infinity War grossed $2 billion worldwide, while Fallen Kingdom took in $1.3 billion.

While Fast starts coming together, Sheridan is working on the second season of Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton. The new season will be filmed on location in Utah and Montana, and will begin airing next year.

Yellowstone centers on the Dutton family, whose cattle ranch borders Yellowstone National Park, a growing town and a Native American reservation. The cast also includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Dave Annabelle, Luke Grimes and Danny Huston.

As for Pratt, his next movie is The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, which hits theaters on Feb. 8. He also signed on to star in Jurassic World 3, which is scheduled for June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images