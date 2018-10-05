Chris Evans Hints End of ‘Captain America’ With Latest Tweet

Chris Evans is hinting that his time as Captain America has come to an end based on one of his latest tweets.

In the tweet first reported by ComicBook.com, Evans revealed he has “officially wrapped on Avengers 4” and that “it was an emotional day to say the least.”

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” he added. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

While very little is known about Avengers 4 at this time, Evans’ message certainly seems to be strongly implying that he will no longer be playing Captain American/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This could mean many different things, from Captain America dying to just simply retiring. However, Evans may also just be going out of his way to express his gratitude to all the fans who have supported him and the films over the years.

A number of those fans took to commenting on Evans’ post, with many expressing sadness about the prospect of an MCU with no Captain America.

“Everyone wear black to theaters for Avengers 4 cause it’s about to be a funeral,” one fan joked while another tweeted, “give me a few years to get over this tweet.”

One of Evans’ celebrity fans also commented on the post, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent out a message to his fellow actor.

“What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character,” Johnson wrote. “Keep on keepin’ on.”

While there is a chance that the upcoming Avengers film will be the last time Evans dons the stars and strips, he does still have other projects on the horizon.

One of the next films that Evans can be seen in is The Red Sea Diving Resort, which is a biographic drama film about Mossad agents working “to rescue and evacuate Jewish residents of Ethiopia to Israel from Sudan in 1981.”

The film co-stars Haley Bennett, Michael K. Williams, Michiel Huisman, Alessandro Nivola, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

The Red Sea Diving Resort does not currently have an announced release date, but Avengers 4 will premiere May 3, 2019.