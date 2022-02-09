Charlie Day Speaks out on Potential ‘Horrible Bosses 3’ (Exclusive)

Earning a cult following in the years since its initial release, the hilarious dark comedy Horrible Bosses might have celebrated its 10th-anniversary last year, but after just one sequel, fans are left wondering if there will ever be a Horrible Bosses 3. Growing in popularity thanks to streaming, the R-rated film, which grossed more than $117 million worldwide with primarily positive reviews, earned a sequel in 2014 that took home almost $10 million less than its initial effort.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from craving more from the film’s stars, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, and Charlie Day. After all, Netflix Top 10 reports the film debuted at the No. 3 spot in Canada after its first week on the streaming platform and is in the Top 10 in four countries.

While there haven’t been many reports about the movie’s potentially third installment and Bateman expressed in 2015 to Marc Maron how viewers just weren’t that interested in the sequel, which was released over the Thanksgiving 2014 holiday, Day told PopCulture.com exclusively he was interested if things ever transpired. “I’d love to do it,” he said while speaking about his new Amazon Prime Video rom-com, I Want You Back, starring Jenny Slate. “Yeah. It’s not up to me, but if it were up to me, we’d be filming soon.”

While Horrible Bosses 2 underperformed at the box office and little has been heard about a potential Horrible Bosses 3, Day’s enthusiasm might spark something in the future. While talking with The List about his experience with co-star Jennifer Aniston and his hopes for a Horrible Bosses 3, Day expressed how much of a “blessing” the movies were and admitted he was humbled to be a part of the franchise. “I really hope I get to either do another movie with [Jennifer Aniston] or maybe another Horrible Bosses movie. Who knows? But I would jump at the opportunity to do anything with Jennifer again.”

In the meantime, Day can be seen in the charming Nora Ephron reminiscent romantic comedy, I Want You Back, out on Amazon Prime Video Feb. 11 — just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Amazon Studios original film directed by Jason Orley finds two total strangers Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day) bonding after being unexpectedly dumped by their partners played by Scott Eastwood and Gina Rodriguez, respectively. Terrified they’ve lost their shot at a happily ever after and horrified to start over, the broken-hearted pair plot to win their exes back with each other’s help, no matter the cost.

“This a movie about actual people and every character from our characters to Clark Backo’s character were these well-rounded characters,” he said. “Manny [Jacinto]’s character — when I first started reading it, [he] sort of felt like a stereotypical jerk has an arc [but] has a vulnerability. At the end of the movie [we] realize, ‘Oh no, no, he’s a person who’s struggling as well.’”

The 45-year-old Day credits the “sheer humanity” of the script for an admirable totality that plays to the film’s charm and appeal. But it was the humor Day was equally attracted to without the writing being too syrupy or cliché. “The fact that it was also so wildly funny, to me, I thought, ‘Okay, this is one of the better scripts I’ve had the opportunity to be in.’”

I Want You Back releases Feb. 11 on Amazon Prime Video. For more with Jenny Slate, Charlie Day and the cast of I Want You Back, stick to the latest from PopCulture.com.