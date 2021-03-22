Vin Diesel's Son Vincent Sinclair Joins 'Fast & Furious 9'

✖

Vin Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair is following in his father's footsteps. At just 10 years old, Vincent is set to make his big-screen debut in Fast & Furious 9, the upcoming installment of the beloved Fast & Furious franchise Diesel has starred in since the first film was released back in 2001.

News of Vincent's casting in the franchise was first confirmed by TMZ. According to the outlet, which obtained documents, the youngster will play a younger version of his father's character Dominic Toretto. A young Dominic was previously seen in Furious 7, though an actor by the name of Alex McGee took on the role for that film. At this time, it is unclear how much screen time Diesel’s son will have in the film, and it is reported that Vincent filmed his scenes back in 2019 when he was just 9.

Vincent is the latest actor to be added to the franchise, as Fast & Furious 9 will also see John Cena joining the franchise as Jakob, Dominic's brother and the film's antagonist. Singer Cardi B will also join F9, with the film also set to feature a cameo by Reggaeton star Ozuna. Other returning cast members include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in January of this year, Diesel spoke about the importance of family and backstory in the franchise, telling the outlet that "family is at the core of the" franchise and how "you explore that and play with that is what makes for an interesting franchise." He added that "one of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity. We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins." He also touched on what fans can expect from the upcoming film.

"You see a lot in the trailer, but you haven't seen anything yet — and that's exciting. It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to," he said. "There's so much more, and I'm most excited about people like you, Derek, who want to be surprised and want not to know, want not to have all the secrets revealed of this chapter, but want to just go in and enjoy where we've all come to."

Fast & Furious 9 was initially slated to premiere on May 22, 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the theatrical release date has been delayed and the film is scheduled to debut on June 25, 2021. The film will mark one of the final films in the franchise, which is set to end with Fast 11. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.