New Poster for Mark Hamill’s Brigsby Bear Movie Revealed

A new poster has been released for Brigsby Bear, the upcoming dramedy film from Sony Pictures Classics. You can view it below.

Co-written by and starring Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney, Brigsby Bear has already been praised by critics for its unique concept and star-studded cast. You can check out the synopsis below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.”

Starring alongside Mooney is Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), who plays James’ father. The cast also includes Claire Danes (Homeland), Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine), and Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The film also features appearances by Mooney’s Saturday Night Live co-star (and frequent collaborator, as part of the Good Neighbor sketch group) Beck Bennett, as well as Michaela Watkins and Veep‘s Matt Walsh.

Brigsby Bear is directed by Saturday Night Live writer, and another Good Neighbor member, Dave McCary. The film’s producers include all three members of the parody musical group The Lonely Island, as well as Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, best known for 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and the upcoming Han Solo anthology film.

Brigsby Bear has already earned several honors, including the Closing Film during this year’s Cannes Critics’ Week, as well an Official Selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film is set to debut in a limited release on July 28th. With the film’s talented cast, as well as that awesome poster, it’s sure to be one to watch out for.