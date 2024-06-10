'Bridget Jones 4' Star Hospitalized, Movie's Production Called a 'Total Disaster'

Production on the fourth installment of Bridget Jones' Diary has reportedly been "thrown into chaos" after one of the main stars was "rushed" to the hospital. According to insiders who spoke to The Sun, a major star on the new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy suffered a broken bone in an off-set accident just before the cast was set to film an important garden party scene at Petersham Nurseries restaurant in Richmond, South West London.

The Sun's insider did not reveal the name of the star in question, but said the injury they sustained was bad enough to require a trip to the hospital. Describing the scenario as a "total disaster," the insider added that it is unclear when the injured actor will be able to return to filming on the movie, which sees Renée Zellweger reprising her role as Bridget Jones opposite Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings. Leo Woodhall stars as Bridget's new love interest.

The film is currently slated for a Valentine's Day 2025 release, but filming has reportedly been thrown into chaos amid the off-set accident. According to The Sun's sources, the important scenes that were to be filmed now might not be able to be filmed until July. It is unclear if this delay will impact the film's release date.

"This has all been so devastating for the entire cast and all the hardworking staff who were down to work," the source told the outlet. "They'd been due to shoot some of the film's most important scenes and then they suffered this setback after a really unfortunate accident. Filming for the scenes might not start again until at least July, so the schedule has taken a hit. They've got a tight window, especially with having to work around the busy diaries of A-listers. It's a disaster."

Filming on Bridget Jones 4 has been taking place across the capital in recent weeks, Zellweger spotted around London shooting scenes. First confirmed to be in the works back in April, the upcoming movie is adapted from one of Helen Fielding's novels, the 2013 novel Mad About the Boy. The movie picks up with Bridget now in her early fifties and follows her as she navigates life, work, family, and love as a single mother and widow and during the social media era. Sally Phillips, who reprises her role as Shazzer, recently teased that "the script might be the best yet definitely not just a trip down nostalgia lane."

Mad About the Boy will mark the fourth installment in the beloved romcom franchise and come on the heels of 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary, 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.