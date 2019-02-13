‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Will Reportedly Air on Netflix, AMC

The upcoming Breaking Bad movie will reportedly air on both AMC and Netflix, according to sources close to the production.

Breaking Bad spoilers Below

Deadline reports that while they do not have official confirmation, the “word is” that Netflix will get first crack at the film, and then AMC will run it at a later date.

Breaking Bad debuted on AMC in 2008 and ran for five seasons, until 2013. The complete series has been streaming on Netflix for some time, and has been one of the most constantly popular shows on the streaming service.

Notably, series creator Vince Gilligan once credited Netflix for being a big part of the show’s success saying in a 2013 Emmy award acceptance speech, “I think Netflix kept us on the air. Not only are we standing up here, I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond season two. … It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

Breaking Bad starred Brian Cranston as high-school-chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-dealer Walter White, and Aaron Paul as his partner in crime (quite literally) and former student, Jesse Pinkman.

There are not many official details available for the Breaking Bad film at this time, but it is said to pick up immediately after the series finale and will focus on Jesse trying to escape Albuquerque, New Mexico, which is where the series was set.

In a 2018 interview, Cranston spoke about the new movie, and stated at the time that he was not aware if he would be asked to be in the film, but that he would do it if Gilligan wanted him to.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” he stated. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

As fans of the show are aware, Breaking Bad ended with Walter White’s death, or presumed death, as the final shot of the entire series was him lying on the floor while bleeding out. Still though, if the opportunity for White to make an appearance came up, Cranston would enthusiastically jump at it.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” he stated. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

At this time, there is no word on when the film may premiere.

The Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul airs on AMC and returns for its fifth season later this year.

