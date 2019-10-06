‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Speaks out About Adult Film Career

Boy Meets World alum Maitland Ward has officially made the shift from sitcoms to porn with the premiere of her first adult film on Friday. The movie is called Drive and the former teen sitcom star is extremely proud of the project.

The 42-year-old actress told TMZ that she thinks the shift to porn will be good for her career, and that many other Hollywood types are telling her the same thing. Ward says she “gives no f—s” about doing adult films because it allows her to be herself. She even suggested a Boy Meets World porn spinoff called Boy Meats World.

Ward previously talked to InTouch Weekly about her move to porn and how it came about: “They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written. This has so many themes in this and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before.”

“I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before,” she continued. “I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo.”

Ward appeared in 45 episodes of Boy Meets World between 1998 and 2000. She had small roles in Boston Public, Out of Practice and Rules of Engagement and the movie, White Chicks. She says that Drive is the type of adult film that can make porn more mainstream.

“I was just floored when Kayden came to me. I was like, ‘Wow, this is the kind of stuff that I want to do.’” she said. “Because I think it can be more mainstream, where people can enjoy the script and enjoy what is going on and is like, ‘Wow, this is a really hot sexual situation.’”

Drive was officially released on deeper.com on Sept. 30.