Boris Karloff’s ‘The Old Dark House’ Finally Comes to Blu-ray

Actor Boris Karloff might be most known for his roles as Frankenstein’s Monster in Frankenstein or for his role as the living undead in The Mummy, but the performer has over 200 credits to his name, starring in a variety of different projects. One of his underseen films, The Old Dark House, will be getting the 4k restoration treatment to prepare for a Blu-ray releasing October 24, according to Bloody Disgusting.

In the film, a group of weary travelers gets stuck in a torrential downpour, seeking refuge at a nearby house, which happens to be both old and dark. At first, the travelers are incredibly appreciative of the sanctuary, but a series of bizarre events begin to unfold, making the travelers question if they would have been safer had they stayed in their cars.

In addition to the newly-restored film, the Blu-ray will include the following special features:

Feature-length audio commentary by actor Gloria Stuart

Feature-length audio commentary by James Whale biographer James Curtis

Interview with director Curtis Harrington on the rediscovery of this once thought-lost film

New interview with Sara Karloff

Re-release trailer

To celebrate the restoration of the film, there will also be select screenings across the country, giving audiences an opportunity to enjoy the lost classic on the big screen.

The film was directed by James Whale, who gave audiences Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and The Invisible Man.

As Bloody Disgusting notes, this story structure was one of the first examples of travelers getting more than they bargained for when accepting the help of strangers. The formula would be repeated in films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and House of 1000 Corpses, among others, with The Old Dark House being a much tamer entry into the subgenre.

