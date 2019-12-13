‘Bombshell’ Actress Bree Condon on Portraying Former Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle: 'She Is a Very Interesting Person' (Exclusive)

Bombshell actress Bree Condon portrays former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle in the new dramady film, and she recently opened up about the experience, telling PopCulture.com exclusively that she finds Guilfoyle to be "a very interesting person." Revealing that this is "the first time" she has played a real character, Condon considered the whole thing a fun experience, but "big risk."

"[Kimberly is] obviously alive and very active in the media. It was very, very different than any other parts I have played," Condon told PopCulture.com. "But so exciting to play a real life person and a big risk. So it was really fun."

The 33-year-old actress went on to say that she feels like there is much more pressure playing a real-life person who is still alive, as opposed to starring in a biopic about a historical figure.

"I can't imagine if someone was playing me or if someone was playing you it's a lot, it must be so bizarre to have someone playing you while you are alive and it's a lot of pressure because you want to do justice to that person," she said. "And she had her whole life, her ups and downs and she is a very interesting person and she's ... you want to do that person justice and try to kind of get to the heart of who she is and hopefully have that come through in your performance in some way. So yeah, it is a lot of pressure."

Bombshell centers upon female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes, with Charlize Theron portraying Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman starring as Gretchen Carlson — both of whom previously worked for the network. Additionally, Margot Robbie appears in the film as the fictional Kayla Pospisil, who appears to serve as a figure designed to assist in depicting the alleged actions of Ailes.

Condon went on to say, at the time, that she was not sure if Guilfoyle was aware of her depiction in the film, but that she was aware the real-life women her fellow stars were playing knew all about it and had thoughts.

"I don't know if she's seen, I'm sure it's on her radar or it must be," she said. "I know Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson have made comments about the film and about the fact that they were being portrayed by Charlize and Nicole Kidman. But I haven't heard Kimberly say anything or any codes that she's seen it or she hasn't commented on it yet. So I'm curious what she will say when she does."

Bombshell is currently playing in limited release, but opens in wide release on Friday.

