John Cena Gets a Nasty Surprise in First NSFW Trailer for ‘Blockers’

High school kids have been the topic of many R-rated comedies over the years, but Universal’s newest romp gets the parents in on the action. The first trailer for Blockers has been released, and it is more ridiculous as you could’ve imagined.

Blockers stars Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, The Other Woman), John Cena (WWE, Daddy’s Home) and Ike Barinholtz (Suicide Squad, The Mindy Project) as the parents of three high school friends. When their little babies head off to prom, the trio realizes that their kids are planning on losing their virginity, and they do everything they can to stop that from happening.

Once they hit the road, trying to track down their high school students, the shenanigans quickly follow.

At one point in the trailer, the parents end up at a giant party looking for their kids. Somehow, Cena’s character Mitchell ends up getting into some kind of altercation with a group of students, and he’s challenged to a beer chug. Mitchell accepts, only to find out that he has to butt-chug the beer.

Yeah, things don’t go very well after that.

Directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect, New Girl), Blockers is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2018.