‘Blade Runner 2049’ Final TV Trailer Released

The final TV trailer for Blade Runner 2049 is now online, and you can watch it above!

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford star in this long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi cult-classic, which looks at the not-too-distant future, in which humanity lives off the labor of artificial humanoids called replicants. Gosling stars as a “blade runner,” the name for a special sector of cop that hunts down old replicant models to “retire” them.

The late push marketing for Blade Runner 2049 has shown some exciting action/detective mystery intrigue, as well as some gorgeous visuals by Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Arrival); however, be warned: Everyone who has seen the film almost universally agrees that the less known going it, the better.

That’s a rare call against not only spoilers, but over explained plot details that often come with marketing and promotion of a movie. So, if you haven’t yet seen enough of Blade Runner 2049 to really grab you, then by all means give this new trailer a try. But if you’re already onboard to see the film, then maybe avoid this trailer (assuming you haven’t already watched it), as well as any other trailer or TV commercials.

Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters on on Friday, October 6th.