‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ First Look Photos Revealed

The first teaser images for the new Bill & Ted movie are here, showing the dynamic duo back in action. Bill & Ted Face the Music is one of the most anticipated revival movies coming our way, and fans have been waiting decades to see it. On Tuesday, they finally got their first chance.

First look pictures for Bill & Ted Face the Music hit the internet on Tuesday, courtesy of Orion Pictures. The three images find Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their classic comedy roles, and it looks like they have not missed a beat.

The pictures also show us William Sadler back in character as Death, complete with the grim makeup and dramatic cloak. Bill and Ted have already cheated death before, and seeing him back for the third installment is not necessarily good news.

Meanwhile, the teasers give us our first look at the new characters in the franchise, Bill and Ted’s daughters. From the sound of it, Bill has named his daughter Thea (Samara Weaving), while Ted has named his daughter Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine), showing that the aging buddies are as close as ever.

They are joined by Scott Mescudi, better-known as rapper Kid Cudi, in the final teaser image.

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up years after the last movie, when the two titular characters are both middle-aged. Disappointed that they never fulfilled their rock ‘n roll destiny, the duo encounters a new time-traveller, who warns them that they need to create a perfect song to save the future.

The pair will reportedly encounter a whole new cast of historical figures — including musical legends — on their biggest time-travelling journey yet. The stakes are higher than ever, but hopefully the enthusiasm is as well.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot and written by original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. In addition to those listed above, the cast includes Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Many of those actors either have no character name listed on IMDb or a very vague one, suggesting that the filmmakers want to keep the particulars a secret for a while. Hopefully when a trailer drops, we will know more.



Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated for release on August 21, 2020.