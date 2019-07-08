‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff ‘Jesus Rolls’ Set for 2020 Release

It’s been announced that the Big Lebowski spinoff Jesus Rolls is set for a 2020 release date. The forthcoming film is based on the character Jesus Quintana, who was played by actor John Turturro in the original Coen Brothers film. The film was initially titled Going Places, before being retitled as to better identify its connection to Big Lebowski, and was both written and directed by Turturro himself. The Wrap revealed the news, as well as shared that the movie co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Pete Davidson, and J.B. Smoove alongside Turturro reprising his iconic role.

Per a synopsis from IMDB, the film is “about a trio of misfits (Cannavale, Tautou, and Davidson) whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.”

“When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen,” the synopsis adds.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

“It’s an honor to be working with John Turturro again,” Seth Needle, SVP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media, added. “His passion for storytelling and character building is unparalleled, so it goes without saying that people should be excited for the Jesus.”

In addition to being a Big Lebowski spinoff, Jesus Rolls is also partially a remake of Bertrand Blier’s 1974 film, Going Places, thus the explanation for why it was almost titled as such.

The Coen Brothers are said to have had no involvement with Jesus Rolls, but reportedly did give Turturro their blessing.

At this time, Jesus Rolls does not have a specific premiere date, but is expected to open sometime early next year. There is also no word on if any other Big Lebowski stars, such as John Goodman or Jeff Bridges, will return in the new project.