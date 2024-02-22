Bhad Bhabie Has The 'Hot Gossip' in 'Drugstore June' Movie Debut (Exclusive Clip)

Reality TV star-turned-rapper Bhad Bhabie is finally making her movie debut, appearing as a weed dispensary clerk helping Esther Povitsky get the "hot gossip" in the new film Drugstore June. PopCulture.com landed access to an exclusive clip from the film, which fans can check out below.

In the movie, Povitsky stars as the titular June, a wannabe influencer juggling multiple issues: her parents pressuring her to move out, her ex-boyfriend accusing her of stalking, and two detectives who suspect she's involved in the robbery of the local pharmacy.

June makes her way into a dispensary looking for some info, and this is where she meets Jenny, a clerk who she's hoping can help her get some info on the aforementioned pharmacy robbery. While Jenny is not sure June is "cool," she does confess, "You shady... I f— with it."

In addition to Povitsky and Bhabie, Drugstore June also stars Bobby Lee, Beverly D'Angelo, James Remar, Brandon Wardell, Haley Joel Osment, and Matt Walsh. With appearances from Miranda Cosgrove, Jackie Sandler, Al Madrigal, Bill Burr, Brittany Furlan, and Trevor Wallace, among others. The film is directed by Nicholaus Goossen (Grandma's Boy), from a script he wrote with Povitsky.

Drugstore June opens exclusively in theaters on Friday, Feb. 23!