Best Oscar-Worthy Transformations of All Time

The Oscars love a dramatic makeover.

Whether it’s gaining or losing weight, or donning prosthetics to completely hide an actors appearance, The Academy loves to reward actors who go all out to elevate their performances to new heights.

This year, Gary Oldman’s impressive transformation into Winston Churchill will most likely secure him a Best Actor nod, but he’s not the only brave actor to do this.

From Charlize Theron’s unbelievable metamorphosis into serial killer Aileen Wuornos to Natalie Portman’s dramatic weightloss for Black Swan, celebs are not afraid to take risks to reach for Oscar gold.

Take a look at some of the most unbelievable Oscar-worthy transformations of all time.

GARY OLDMAN, “DARKEST HOUR”

In order to play British prime minister Winston Churchill, the 2018 Best Actor nominee spent approximately four hours in the makeup chair every day and wore a “Victorian corset” style bodysuit. You can’t get more dedicated than that.

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Robbie let go of her sultry good looks with several prosthetics, braces and wigs, to portray disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, which helped her secure a Best Actress nomination.

Nicole Kidman, The Hours

Three hours (and an infamously large prosthetic nose) rendered the beautiful Nicole Kidman unrecognizable for her role as Virginia Woolf, for which she won the Best Actress award.

Charlize Theron, Monster

The beautiful actress transformed and gave an absolutely chilling performance as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The role secured her a 2004 Academy Award for Best Actress.

Tom Hanks, Philadelphia

Hanks shed 35 lbs. and shaved his head to play an HIV-stricken attorney suing his former firm for wrongful termination. Hanks took home Best Actor at the 1994 Oscars, and made a similar transformation for his Oscar-nominated performance in 2000’s Cast Away.

Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

The Academy recognized McConaughey’s extreme commitment to playing an HIV/AIDS stricken electrician with a Best Actor win during the 2014 ceremony.

Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club

The 2014 movie also landed Jared Leto an Academy Award Win for Best Supporting actor as he transformed into a HIV-positive transgender woman by losing 40 pounds, the actor was also known for being in character at all times on set.

Natalie Portman, Black Swan

Before taking home Best Actress at the 2011 Oscars, Portman lost 20 pounds and trained up to 16 hours a day for her role as a mentally ill ballerina.

Rooney Mara, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

At the 2012 Academy Awards, the actress was honored with a Best Actress nomination for her role as Lisbeth Salander in the thriller. Mara went as far as to pierce multiple body parts, bleach her eyebrows and chop her hair to transform into her character.

Hilary Swank, Boys Don’t Cry

The two-time Oscar winner dramatically altered her appearance to play real-life transgender man Brandon Teena in the 1999 drama, and did it again in Clint Eastwood’s 2004 Best Picture winner, Million Dollar Baby.