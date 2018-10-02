‘Beetlejuice’ Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary

Jump in the line and rock your body in time, because Tim Burton‘s cult-classic Beetlejuice is headed back to theaters this month.

In honor of the film’s 30th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly reports that fans will be able to head to their local movie theater for the chance to see Beetlejuice on the big screen, with the film returning to theaters for a limited time the weekend of Oct. 6.

Fans in other parts of the world will also have the chance to catch a viewing, as the film is expected to be released in theaters in the UK, France, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Australia and Latin America.

Originally released in 1988, Beetlejuice tells the story of the Maitlands — Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin) — who are forced to haunt their home for 125 years after dying in a car accident. When a new couple (Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones) and their teen daughter Lydia (Winonna Ryder) move into the home, the Maitlands’ efforts to scare them fail, forcing Beetlejuice to “help.”

The film is so popular that it spawned a stage adaptation, which is also headed to Broadway this month. The stage musical adaptation stars Tony-nominated School of Rock star Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso. It has also sparked talk of a possible sequel, though nothing has yet been set in stone.

The Tim Burton film is not the only Halloween classic getting special treatment this October. Cult-classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus is also ringing in this October on a special note: 2018 marks 25 years since its initial release, and the events surrounding it prove just how infamous it is.

Throughout the month of October, the film will air more than a dozen times during Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, including an all-day marathon on the spookiest day of the year. The network is also premiering a 90-minute special to commemorate a quarter-century since its release.

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, which will see a special edition of “Pop’n Knowledge” airing ahead and after it, will feature a number of special guests, including Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), Kathy Namijay (Mary Sanderson), Thora Birch (Dani), Omri Katz (Binx), Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson), and several others. The special will also feature a Hocus Pocus-themed costume contest judged by Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, as well as musical performances from Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch, and Junior New System.

Fans can catch a viewing of Beetlejuice this weekend and catch up on all things Halloween with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, which will air Burton’s other popular Halloween-themed film, A Nightmare Before Christmas, a total of eight times.