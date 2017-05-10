The Rock Reveals ‘Baywatch’ Red Band Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is getting everyone ready for summer by unleashing the RED BAND trailer for the upcoming summer flick Baywatch. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share the hilarious new footage.

The former WWE superstar shared the trailer with the caption: “BREAKING: Enjoy the long awaited @baywatchmovie RED BAND trailer. Summer’s hottest movie!”

Dwayne Johnson recently dished on what the fans of the original TV series can expect from the forthcoming film.

“We are far dirtier than the show ever was — obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day — but in the movie we could have been dirtier,” he said while speaking to The Sun. “I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty, but there are a lot of laughs.”

Johnson continued by saying: “We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high; there’s more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don’t get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow-motion runs.”

Wednesday has been an exciting day for Dwayne Johnson as he also shared a first look at his new GQ cover.

He shared the snap with the caption: “EXCLUSIVE LOOK at my @GQ cover for their once a year iconic comedy issue. Promoting #BAYWATCH. I never had dreams of becoming a stand up comedian, like my comedy heroes, Richard Pryor and Robin Williams. But I always did and still do just love to laugh and more importantly, make other people laugh and feel good too. Fun lil’ fact, by the time I was 10, I could recite (word for word) every Richard Pryor monologue from his extremely racy acts. I was proud. My mom was not. She’d catch me and beat my a** and wash my mouth washed out with soap. Fun times. Excited to share this special issue with you. Very cool how life you can come full circle. #GQ #ComedyIssue #WasItSomethingISaid? On newsstands TUES MAY 16th.”

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon, Mark Swift, and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer), and Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Old School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is also co-producer.

