Baywatch Movie Gets a ’90s Trailer

When a title like Baywatch gets remade, it’s only right it receives similar treatment to its roots in one way or another. In the case of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s new take on sexy lifeguards and the beach they patrol, it was time for the film to get a 90’s makeover.

The trailer, shown at the top of the page, combines footage from the new Baywatch film (which isn’t exactly making waves at the box office) and some snippets of the original TV series, all cut together in a style which remasters the 90s look which keeps the show iconic today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new Baywatch movie follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Oold School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

MORE on Baywatch: Baywatch Christmas Card / Zac Efron releases second Baywatch teaser / The Rock drops Baywatch’s first teaser / Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s top 5 movies / Pamela Anderson to join Baywatch movie cast

Baywatch stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Central Intelligence, San Andreas, Fast & Furious franchise) and Zac Efron (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). Joining Johnson and Efron are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Jon Bass (Big Time in Hollywood, FL, The Newsroom), Kelly Rohrbach (Café Society), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), and Hannibal Buress (Daddy’s Home, Neighbors).

Baywatch is now playing in theaters.