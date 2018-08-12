‘Back to the Future’ Cast Reunites at Fan Event

The cast of Back to the Future got back together this weekend at a fan event in Boston.

Doc (Christopher Lloyd), Marty (Michael J. Fox), Lorraine (Lea Thompson) and Biff (Thomas Wilson) all stopped by the FAN EXPO in Boston on Saturday. The actors talked about the possibility of a Back to the Future reboot, or even a fourth installment, according to a report by Express.

The idea has picked up steam recently, as reboots dominate the movie box office and the TV landscape.

While many of the comebacks have worked, plenty of others have not, and the cast was not too keen on the idea of putting Back to the Future through a stress test.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on, they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’” joked Wilson. “‘C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks!’”

Fox was equally uninterested in the idea, though he was a little more gentle with his words. He told fans that the franchise’s co-creator, Bob Gale is “the gatekeeper” to any future projects, and he is unlikely to sign off on anything.

Still, fans are always happy to see the cast of the sci-fi classic back together. The photo-op got thousands of likes on Instagram, where Wilson, Thompson and Lloyd all re-posted the group picture.

The official FAN EXPO Boston account posted a couple of pictures of the cast as well, encouraging attendees to stop by their meet-and-greet. The expo also highlighted a pitch-perfect Doc and Marty cosplay by Austin Allen.

The first Back to the Future film came out in July of 1985 — 33 years ago this summer. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future Part II, which, despite Wilson and Fox’s trepidation, is one of the most successful sequels in pop culture.

Still, when real life caught up with the movie’s depiction of the future in 2015, director Robert Zemeckis made it clear that he did not want any new iterations.

“That can’t happen until both Bob and I are dead,” he said at the time. “And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

The only person showing any active interest is Lloyd, who has been vocal about his hope for a Back to the Future Part IV. Last month, he told the Phoenix News Times that he would show up for the right script.

“I’d be delighted,” the 79-year-old actor said. “I’d love to be in a fourth film, if they could come up with the right idea that extends the story and does it as well as the first three.”