Ashton Kutcher’s Upcoming Comedy Movie Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers will be able to enjoy a new comedy film starring Punk’d host, Ashton Kutcher. Deadline reports that Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions, a company owned by Kutcher’s wife Kunis, has sold its film The Masters of Mini-Golf to Warner Bros. to HBO Max.

Kutcher will star in the film. The Masters of Mini-Golf is currently in development. The film follows Kutcher’s character, a golf hustler, and his older brother who “decide to take their schemes from the PGA to the Masters of Mini Golf.” The brothers soon realize that the competition is much more challenging than they believed it to be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ava Tramer and Ari Berkowitz are penning the script. Kunis is producing alongside Kristina Sorensen. Orchard Farm partners Lisa Sterbakov and Cami Curtis are executive producing. Tramer and Berkowitz are a writing team. They are currently working on a holiday movie for Paramount Players. Tramer and Berkowitz have also worked on features for Warner Bros. Animation and TriStar. Additionally, they have staffed and developed projects independently for TV. They first teamed up on the project (Please) Maternity Leave.

Per the report, Orchard Farm Productions is represented by CAA, Patti Felker, and J.R. McGinnis. Tramer is repped by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Berkowitz is also repped by Artists First, CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer. Sorensen is repped by Jesse Nord of The Nord Group. Kutcher is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.