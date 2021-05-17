Another Classic Children's Book Is Getting the Big-Screen Treatment

✖

Sony Pictures is working on a big screen adaptation of a classice children's book — Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. On Monday, the studio announced that Will Speck and Josh Gordon would direct the project, which is based on a book by the same name by Bernard Waber. The movie will be a mixture of live action and CGI.



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a 1965 children's book about a crocodile living in New York City. Although Lyle is neighborly and happy, one persistent person on the block, Mr. Grumps, insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo instead. The story shows Lyle's efforts to win Mr. Grumps over and prove that he is not a threat, but is actually helpful.

Speck and Gordon will produce the movie, while writer Will Davies will adapt the book into a screenplay. The movie is currently slated for release on July 22, 2022. Other producers include Dan Wilson for Hutch Parker Entertainment and Kevin K. Vafi for Speck & Gordon.



Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile has been adapted for film once before — in 1987, HBO aired an animated musical version of the story. It has also been referenced in other productions over the years as a memorable touchstone of children's media. The book is actually a sequel to The House on East 88th Street, which introduced Lyle and his chore-loving lifestyle.

Davies is a good fit for the project, as he previously wrote the DreamWorks hit How to Train Your Dragon. He has written many other movies as well, including Johnny English Strikes Again and Man Vs. Bee. Meanwhile, Speck and Gordon are currently in post-production on Distant, a sci-fi adventure film starring Anthony Ramos and Naomi Scott. They also created and executive produce Hit Monkey, a new Marvel series coming to Hulu.

This is the latest in a long line of book adaptations currently in production, including children's books and adult properties. Adaptations on not exactly a new phenomenon in Hollywood, but they are increasing in prevalence. In a 2017 report by The Verge, producer Hawk Otsby said: "It's all about managing risk for the studios."

"It's extremely difficult to sell a blockbuster original script today if isn't based on some popular or recognizable material," he continued. "Audiences know the story, so they're sort of pre-sold on it. In other words, it has a recognizable [intellectual property] and can rise above the noise [and] competition from the internet, video games, and Netflix."

Hopefully, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile has the nostalgia value and recognizability to make it a box office success. The movie is currently slated for release in July of 2022.