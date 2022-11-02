Anne Hathaway Shares Update on 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

The Devil Wears Prada fans hoping for further adventures of Andy Sachs got some bad news from Anne Hathaway Tuesday morning. During a stop on The View to promote her new film, Armageddon Time, the Oscar-winner said she wasn't sure there could be a sequel to the 2006 box office smash. Instead, she thinks a reboot could happen.

"I don't know if there can be," Hathaway said when Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about a potential Devil Wears Prada sequel, via Entertainment Weekly. "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just very different now."

In The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway starred as Andy Sachs, a journalist who finds herself working at a fashion magazine run by the ruthless Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Her rival at the magazine was Miranda's assistant, Emily (Emily Blunt), while art director Nigel (Stanley Tucci) proved helpful. It was based on Lauren Weisberger's book, with a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. David Frankel directed the movie.

"It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant," Hathaway said on The View. "It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it."

Hathaway's appearance on The View also came weeks after she attended a show at New York Fashion Week wearing an outfit similar to one Andy wore towards the end of The Devil Wears Prada. She even sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was the inspiration for Miranda. (Weisberger's novel was inspired by her time as an assistant to Wintour.)

"It just happened," Hathaway said of her Fashion Week look. "I was supposed to wear something else, Michael Kors sent over two beautiful outfits and the shoes didn't fit on the one that I thought I was going to wear, and the other one happened to be that one. I was working with a new hairstylist, and he was like, 'Oh, a turtleneck, let's put your hair up in a ponytail.' I looked in the mirror on the way out the door and I was like, oh, that's kind of funny, I wonder if anybody's going to notice?"

Hathaway also shared her thoughts on the fan theory that The Devil Wears Prada's true villain is Andy's boyfriend, Nate (Arian Grenier). Sure, Miranda was very rude to Andy in the beginning, but it was Nate who forced Andy to choose between her job and having a career. Hathaway disagrees with this reading of the movie.

"He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s, and I hopefully grew out of it," Hathaway said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think that that's what we all do. And I wouldn't want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don't hold Nate as a villain, actually."