The Devil Wears Prada has not wained in its popularity over the years, with fans still regularly discussing the fan-favorite dramedy to this day. One widely discussed element of the film is who is the actual villain of the story, with many saying they belive Adrian Grenier's Nate Cooper is the bad guy. This doesn't sit well with the film's star, Anne Hathaway, who doesn't think Nate is it's true antagonist.

Firstm some backstory: Initially, the 2006 film — based on a novel of the same name — paints Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly as the villain. Miranda is the cold and calculated fashion magazine boss of Hathaway's Andrea "Andy" Sachs. In recent years, however, any have felt that Nate was the actual bad guy, as he forced Andy to choose between being with him or having her career. Hathaway recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and during a fan-question segement the pair were asked their thoughts on the matter.

While the show's host delivered a fervent "yes" to the inquiry, Hathaway took her time and answered thoughtfully. "He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s, and I hopefully grew out of it," Hathaway replied. "I think that that's what we all do. And I wouldn't want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don't hold Nate as a villain, actually."

Interestingly, Hathaway's new The Devil Wears Prada comments come after she was belived to have been deliberately throwing back to the film with a New York Fashion Week outfit. According to Today, the acress was rocking a high ponytail with bangs while donning a black turtleneck and a crocodile jacket. However, Hathaway confessed to the Savannah Guthrie that it was purely coincidence.

"It was by accident," she told the Today show host. "I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn't fit. This was the other outfit that came and then, my hairstylist was so lovely and I'd never worked with him before. He said, 'Oh, I know what to do.' And he threw my hair up in a ponytail. And I looked in the mirror and I thought, 'Oh, that's funny. I wonder if anybody will notice.'"