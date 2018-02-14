Sit Down for a Terrifying Tea Party in an All-New ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Photo

Hitting theaters later this summer is the latest installment in the horror franchise inspired by The Conjuring, Annabelle: Creation. In an all-new photo released by Entertainment Weekly, the demonic doll sits down for a terrifying tea party.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming thetarget of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.”

Taking place decades before the doll’s first on-screen appearance in The Conjuring, director David F. Sandberg revealed how helpful the time period and location of the film’s setting were when crafting an eerie atmosphere.

“First of all, it’s great when you can make a horror movie and there are no cell phones,” Sandberg revealed. “But I just like the idea. Period movies, for some reason, just feel more ripe for horror movies. Lights Out was all shot on location, but this time, we shot on a soundstage at Warner Bros., and we were able to build this entire house and design it just the way we wanted it — this old farmhouse that was sort of dilapidated and sort of worn down.”

The doll itself instantly conjures feelings of fear, whether or not the cameras are even rolling.

“There were journalists interviewing me in my office when we were working on this, and they had to cover up the Annabelle doll that was sitting there because they were freaking out,” Sandberg joked. “And the same thing now, we have [an Annabelle] doll at our house that we have to hide away because people freak out when they see her.”

Annabelle was first seen in the opening of The Conjuring, with Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) attempting to bring peace to a young girl who possessed the doll. After that film’s success and audience interest in the doll, a spin-off was released in 2014 to explore the doll’s mythology.

The interest in the Conjuring universe of horror films continues to grow, with the original film earning a sequel and two of the terrifying presences from that sequel, a demonic nun and a disfigured “crooked man,” both earning themselves their own films.

Annabelle: Creation lands in theaters on August 11.