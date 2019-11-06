Angelina Jolie and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Richard Madden Rushed off Set Amid Bomb Scare While Filming ‘Eternals’

As the cast of The Eternals are busy filming, a bomb scare was cause for disturbance on Tuesday. The Sun reported that an unexploded bomb was discovered on set. The movie is being filmed in the Canary Islands Fuerteventura. Disposal experts were called in to check out the newly-found bombs. The cast, which includes stars Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, were escorted to a safe distance away while the team came in. It was reported that the bombs likely have been there since World War II when the Nazis held a base on the island.

“It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed,” a source said to The Sun. “Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set, and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”

The Eternals will release in November 2020. Chloe Zhao will direct the movie with Kevin Feige serving as producer.

Kumail Nanjiani, who also stars in the Marvel movie, shared with Entertainment Tonight how The Eternals will be much different than any of the previous superhero movies.

“It’s really, really exciting,” Nanjiani told ET at D23. “It’s a lot different than the other Marvel movies we’ve seen. It’s a lot more cosmic.”

He added, “It really is about the beginnings of the Marvel universe, so we’re telling a story…he [Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige] says spans thousands of years. Before, you know, Captain America was the oldest member we’ve seen and now, it’s going to be way, way, way back so it really going to be the building blocks of the MCU.”

Along with Madden, another Game of Thrones star will join him on the cast. Kit Harrington, or Jon Snow to GOT fandom, was announced to take on the role of Dane Whitman who also takes on the alias Black Knight.

“Now I’m going with a Marvel movie. I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it,” Harington said during a business summit. “I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword.”