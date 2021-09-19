Amy Adams Felt ‘Humbled’ by ‘Enchanted 2’ and Its Abundance of Singing and Dancing

Making the sequel for Amy Adams’ 2007 film Enchanted has left the actress feeling a little more Disenchanted this time around. In her latest appearance on The Tonight Show, Adams teases “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing,” in this updated film. However, she says the added activity is a much more “humbling” experience for her as she’s now in her 40s.

“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s,” Adams explained. “It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.’”

She went on to add that all of the original cast has returned for the new movie, telling Fallon “everyone is back” with new addition Maya Rudolph. Rudolph will play the villain in the installment which picks up 15 years after the original. “She plays the baddie, so we get to have a lot of fun together,” Adams said.

The sequel will follow princess Giselle (Adams) who, after being banished from her kingdom of Andalasia, has settled into marriage and Manhattan life with her divorce lawyer husband, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and his daughter Morgan –– who is now a teenager. When she and the family pack up and move to a suburb named Monroeville, Gisele faces some new difficulties as she tries adjusting to a new setting and finds a new meaning for “happily ever after.”

Adams isn’t the only one who jumped out of their comfort zone for the movie. Dempsey previously shared that he’ll be singing for the first time on-camera in the movie, asking fans to be gentle when listening to his vocals. “I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it,” Dempsey told Variety in April. “But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography.”