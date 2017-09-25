‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Trailer Reveals Direct Connections to First Film

The original Amityville Horror is one of the defining haunted house movies in horror history, understandably earning itself a series of sequels. Rather than being an ongoing continuation of the franchise, the new Amityville: The Awakening serves as a direct sequel to the original film, as seen in the exclusive trailer posted by Bloody Disgusting. Check out the trailer for the film below.

In the film, Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.

The film stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, McKenna Grace, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, Thomas Mann and Jennifer Morrison.

In the ’70s, Ronald DeFeo was convicted of killing his mother, father, two brothers, and two sisters in the house on Ocean Avenue in Long Island, NY. The Lutz family moved into the house following these horrifying events, having a hard time passing up such a spacious house for the price.

The original The Amityville Horror is based on a book that chronicled a series of supernatural occurrences the Lutz family claimed to have experienced, including five-year-old Missy Lutz claiming to have befriended a demonic pig monster, mother Kathy Lutz claiming to see demons in the fireplace and Kathy also feeling “embraced” by an unseen love while she was asleep.

Amityville: The Awakening has undergone many issues with its official release date, originally having been scheduled for an April 2016 release, only to have been pushed back to June 2017, ultimately earning an October release date.

Possibly as a gesture of faith to devout fans, Amityville: The Awakening will debut for free on Google Play on October 12 before a limited October 28 theatrical release.