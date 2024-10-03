Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Will Honor Halyna Hutchins at World Premiere

Alec Baldwin's controversial Western film Rust is finally having its world premiere, and the event will be used as an opportunity to honor late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The beloved filmmaker was killed during the movie's production when a prop gun discharged during scene testing. Us Weekly reports that Rust will premiere at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which will be held in Toruń, Poland from November 16 to November 23.

Festival organizers have announced Hutchins, who was 42 when she died, will be the focus of a panel discussion following the film screening. Director Joel Souza — who was also injured in the on-set incident — cinematographer Bianca Cline and Stephen Lighthill — Hutchins' mentor at the American Film Institute — will all be present for the panel.



(Photo: Alec Baldwin (left) and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (right) - Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic [Alec Baldwin]; Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks [Halyna Hutchins])

Camerimage said that Souza, Cline, and Lighthill "will discuss events surrounding the film, offering insight into continuing production after Halyna's death." The panel will also talk about "the unique visual style that Halyna developed on set and explain how Bianca Cline, who took over her work, managed to remarkably replicate Halyna's style."

"We knew that our event was important to her and that she felt at home among cinematographers from all over the world, who have been gathering at Camerimage for over 30 years," said festival director Marek Zydowicz. "During the festival, we honored Halyna's memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set. Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her."

In October 2021, Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after a prop gun, held by Baldwin, discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. In January 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and armoror Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin's charges were dropped at one point, but later they were re-filed. He has since had his case thrown out due to new evidence. Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty, in May, of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. In April, she was to serve 18 months in prison, but recently appealed her conviction due to the same evidence that ended Baldwin's case.