Veteran Malayalam actress Meena Ganesh, who appeared in more than 200 movies throughout her decades-long career, has died. Ganesh passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19

at a private hospital in Shoranur, Palakkad, where she had been undergoing treatment for five days after suffering a cerebral stroke, according to Madhyamam and ETV Bharat. She was 81.

Born in Kallekulangara, Palakkad in 1942, Ganesh got her start on the stage when she was just 19. Theater remained an important part of her identity, and throughout her career, she would go on to work with renowned theatre groups like Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, SL Puram Soorya Soma, and Thrissur Chinmayi. After marrying playwright, director, and actor A.N. Ganesh in 1971, the couple founded a theatre troupe, Pournami Kalamandir, in Shoranur. However, due to financial difficulties, the troupe was disbanded within three years, but Ganesh continued to act in plays.

Ganesh, however, was best known for her work on the silver screen. She made her film debut in P.A. Bakkar’s 1976 movie Manimuzhakam and went on to star in more than 200 films, including as Pathumma in the 1991 film Mukhachitram, one of her most memorable roles. Her other film credits include Manimuzhakkam, Mandanmmar Londanil, Prasnam Gurutharam, Bhagavan, Nakhakshathangal, Mukha Chithram, and Thalayanamanthram, among others, per her IMDb profile. During her time on the big screen, she worked with renowned actors including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Kalabhavan Mani, and Dileep, Pinkvilla reported.

Ganesh’s career also spanned to the small screen, where she appeared in 25 television serials, such as Geethanjali, Devaragam, Snehatheeram, Velankani Mathavu, Ramayanam, and Calcutta Hospital. Her last credited appearance was in the 2016 film Pathirakkattu.

News of Ganesh’s passing sparked a wave of tributes online. On X, one person noted that Ganesh left “behind a legacy of unforgettable performances,” adding that her passing was “a sad loss to the film industry.” A second person added, “Rip Meena Ganesh… thanks for giving many wonderful movies to always remember you forever.” Somebody else wrote, “our heartfelt condolences go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ganesh is survived by her son, Manoj Ganesh, and daughter, Sangeetha. Her funeral reportedly took place at Santhitheeram on Dec. 19.