The actress Anjana has died, according to multiple outlets. Anjana — also known as Anjana Sultana and Anjana Rahman — fell ill in recent weeks, beginning with a reported fever, per Times of India. She was soon diagnosed with a blood infection and placed in a critical care unit.

bdnews24.com reports the Parineeta and Gangchil actress was placed on a ventilator as she suffered numerous setbacks while hospitalized, including “fluid in her lungs, elevated creatinine levels, and a stroke.” Per Times of India, Anjana died at 1:10 a.m. local time on Saturday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

There was a strong outreach of support from Anjana’s fans and friends, with many gathering at the hospital in her final days, per The Daily Star.

“Apart from being a good artist, she was an incredibly good person; and we will miss her lively and smiling face,” said Misha Sawdagar, Bangladesh Film Artists Association President (via UNB). “Everyone will pray for the forgiveness of her departed soul.”

Her peer, Nuton, said, “We have been together for a long time – we were like two sisters. We last met on December 6 – and right now, I feel void thinking that we will not meet ever again.”