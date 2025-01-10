Actor From ‘Ernest’ Movies Dies: Bill Byrge Was 92

Ernest movies fan-favorite Bill Byrge has died. The librarian-turned-actor’s cousin Sharon Chapman shared the news on Facebook that he passed away in the Nashville area at noon on Jan. 9. “He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying,” Chapman wrote. “He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several Ernest movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family. He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed everyone. Heaven gained a sweet soul today. Love you, Billy. See you soon!” Byrge was 92.

According to Deadline, the Tennessee native initially worked at the Metro Nashville Public Library. He left in the mid-‘90s to put his full focus on acting. The decision came after he landed his first role in 1985 as a gas station attendant in Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam. He then played Bobby in several movies in the Ernest franchise, starting with Ernest Saves Christmas in 1988. He also appeared in Ernest Goes to Jail, Ernest Scared Stupid, and Ernest Goes to School.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Byrge also appeared in 1988’s Harry the Dirty Dog in an uncredited role as a painter as well as Ernest co-star Jim Varney’s Saturday morning show Hey Vern, It’s Ernest in 1988. Chapman told TMZ that Varney died in 2000, he returned to work as a librarian. Byrge briefly returned to acting in 2010 for the comedy Billy & Bobby the Whacky Duo on Vacation!

He didn’t appear in much else after the Ernest movies, but since he went back to being a librarian in 2000, it’s not so surprising. The Ernest films are still some of the most beloved movies, which center on the character of Ernest P. Worrell played by Varney. There are a total of nine films in the franchise that released between the 1980s and 1990s as well as the one TV show. Ernest in the Army in 1998 was the final film released in the franchise, which was direct-to-video.

As of now, a cause of death has not been revealed, but it seems like, at the very least, his family, including Sharon Chapman, are keeping his memory alive, and she’s hoping to see her cousin again soon. Fans can always watch the Ernest movies to get their Bill Byrge fix and help keep his memory going.