ABC Airing Iconic Disney Movie Instead of Usual Shows During Thanksgiving Primetime Hours

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey’s Anatomy will be absent from ABC’s schedule on Thanksgiving in favor of a classic Disney film.

The beloved film Mary Poppins will be taking over the Disney-owned network’s primetime schedule on Thursday night.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving, fans will be taken into the world of Mary Poppins, starring Julie Andrews in her feature film debut as the magical and loving nanny. Released in 1964, Mary Poppins also starred Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns, Hermione Baddeley, Karen Dotrice, Matthew Garber, Elsa Lanchester, Arthur Treacher, Reginald Owen, and Ed Wynn. Robert Stevenson directed the film, which was written by Bill Walsh and Don DaGradi and was based on the Mary Poppins book series by P.D. Travers.

Actress Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in a scene from the movie”Mary Poppins” (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

Mary Poppins is part of The Wonderful World of Disney’s holiday lineup, which will also include the 10th annual Holiday Spectacular on Monday, as well as airings of The Santa Clause, The Sound of Music, and Home Alone throughout December. Mary Poppins, as well as 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt and its sing-along version, and the 2024 documentary The Untold Story of Mary Poppins for ABC News, are all streaming on Disney+.

Meanwhile, both 9-1-1 shows and Grey’s Anatomy are on hiatus until January. However, ABC has been airing some reruns on Thursdays since the midseason finales earlier this month, with Nashville taking up all three primetime slots last week. According to TV Insider, beginning next week, Thursdays on the network will be occupied by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and back-to-back episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight. It can be assumed that it will continue through the end of December.

That being said, all three shows will be returning on Thursday, Jan. 8, so the wait won’t be too much longer. There will be much to look forward to when the shows return, especially with the cliffhangers they ended on. In the meantime, those hoping to catch up on 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey’s Anatomy can do so with all episodes, including from the current seasons, streaming on Hulu. Otherwise, fans can tune in to an airing of Mary Poppins on ABC on Thanksgiving starting at 8 p.m. ET as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.