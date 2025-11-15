Major ‘9-1-1’ Character Falls Ill During Midseason Finale

The 118 might be seeing another tragedy.

Thursday’s midseason finale of 9-1-1 saw a major character having some health troubles.

Throughout the episode, “Family History,” Aisha Hinds’ Hen was not like herself, as her hands were shaky at times, and she even collapsed when she was home alone and was out for hours. Hen never revealed what was actually going on, but spoke to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who was a former nurse, about a “medical mystery,” acting like she saw someone on the job with symptoms that ultimately pointed to Lyme disease.

Since Hen didn’t know for sure and she didn’t want anyone to know, she opted to get an MRI at a health spa, where the 118 took a call earlier in the episode. Unfortunately, the episode ended just as Hen’s scans began, and fans won’t know the results until the winter premiere in January.

So what’s plaguing Hen? It seems like Lyme disease may be the most logical choice, but there might also be a number of factors. It’s also possible it’s all in Hen’s head after everything she’s been through, like getting stuck in outer space and almost dying. Considering it’s only been seven months since 9-1-1 decided to rip out fans’ hearts by killing off Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, it would be harsh to kill off another major character, and so soon after.

Elsewhere in the fall finale, Harry (Elijah M. Cooper) made it into the fire academy thanks to Buck (Oliver Stark), and after much deliberation, Kenneth Choi’s Chimney was named the 118’s newest captain. There are a lot of reasons to celebrate, but it’s possible that the celebrations won’t last long, depending on what Hen’s results say. And considering it’s 9-1-1, there’s no telling what will happen.

The wait is going to be a long one, but it seems worth it. If anything, this is the earliest that 9-1-1 has had its winter premiere when it’s in the middle of the season. Most of the midseason premieres have been in March, even after coming to ABC. Only six episodes have aired so far, but that just means that there will be a lot more to look forward to when 9-1-1 returns on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and it will be as nerve-wracking as ever.