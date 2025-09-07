A New Dracula Movie Is Coming Soon

A new Dracula film is coming soon.

Vertical has acquired the North American rights to Luc Besson’s upcoming fantasy horror romance Dracula: A Love Tale.

Starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, and Zoë Bleu, the film is written by Besson and based on the beloved book by Bram Stoker. Dracula: A Love Tale follows a “15th century prince (Jones) who denounces God after the devastating loss of his wife. He inherits an eternal curse: he becomes Dracula. Condemned to wander the centuries, he defies fate and death itself, guided by a single hope – to be reunited with his lost love.”

“This film is very close to my heart and has been a joy to create over the past two years,” Besson said in a statement. “At its core, it’s a love story — Dracula seen in a different light, as a man searching for his lost love over 400 years. It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with it around the world, and I’m thrilled to partner with Vertical to bring this story to North American audiences.”

“Luc is a singular visionary, and his elevated take on the Dracula story is something only he could imagine,” added Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey. “We are thrilled to be working with such a major creative entity and are proud to be bringing this film to North American audiences.”

Dracula: A Love Tale was produced by Besson and executive produced by Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Ryan Winterstern, and Philippe Corrot. A premiere date for the new film has not been announced, but it is set to have a wide theatrical release in Q1 of 2026. Additional details surrounding the film should be announced in the coming months.

The new film marks the latest adaptation of the vampire story. The most recent was 2024’s Nosferatu, starring Bill Skarsgård and directed by Robert Eggers, who wrote the screenplay. The film made $181.3 million in the box office and received rave reviews. It received four Oscar nominations, including Best Cinematography for Jarin Blaschke. The film also received four Critics’ Choice nominations, with Blaschke taking home the award for Best Cinematography.

Dracula: A Love Tale will be coming to theaters worldwide in 2026, with a premiere date coming soon. In the meantime, there are plenty of other Dracula tales streaming and available for purchase.