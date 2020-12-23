‘A Christmas Story’ Marathon 2023: Times, Channel and How to Watch

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the 2023 holiday season can’t pass without following a time-honored tradition: A Christmas Story marathon. Released in 1983, the film is a holiday staple and a fixture of practically every Christmas movie must-watch list, and for the past several decades, fans have been able to enjoy a 24-hour A Christmas Story marathon. But when do the back-to-back airings of the holiday classic begin this year?

Fans can catch the day-long festivity on both TNT and TBS when both channels kick off the marathon on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24. The marathon begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and ends at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25. The film will also be available on demand on both the TBS and TNT apps. For those without cable, both TNT and TBS are available via Hulu + Live ($76.99), FuboTV ($54.99 for the first month, then $74.99 per month), and Sling (as low as $20 for your first month).

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon has been an annual tradition on TBS and TNT since 1997. In the years since that initial airing, Turner Entertainment Co., which purchased the MGM studio in 1985, has aired the marathon on one or the other stations, but since 2017, the marathon has aired on both TBS and TNT each year starting on Christmas Eve.

This year, A Christmas Story fans are getting an extra treat. As part of their holiday schedules, both TBS and TNT will air A Christmas Story Christmas. Directed by Clay Kaytis and starring Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, Zack Ward, and Yano Anaya in their original roles, the film sees Ralphie return to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child. The movie had two airings on TBS earlier this month, with it next set to air on TNT on Monday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. ET following the conclusion of the 24-hour A Christmas Story marathon.

For those who can’t catch A Christmas Story and A Christmas Story Christmas during their TBS and TNT airings, both films are also available to stream. The 1983 classic is available on Amazon Prime, where you can rent the movie for $3.99 or buy it for $14.99. Meanwhile, the 2022 sequel is available to stream for Max subscribers.

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on both TBS and TNT on Dec. 24. The marathon will run a full 24 hours, ending Christmas night. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.