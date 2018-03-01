‘9 to 5’ Reboot May Reunite Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

A reboot of the 1980 feminist comedy 9 to 5 is in the early stages of development, and the team working on it is star-studded.

The film reboot is reportedly being co-written by Rashida Jones and the creator of the original movie, Pat Resnick. Not only that, but the original stars, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are reportedly eager to take back their original roles, according to a report by Deadline.

The movie is coming from 20th Century Fox, who feel that the story is more relevant than ever in 2018. The original tackled sexism and chauvinism in the workplace, and gave an honest look at women dealing with harassment. It also tackled the issues of equal pay, childcare and bigotry, all of which women in the workplace are still struggling with.

In the era of the “Me Too” movement and the Time’s Up Campaign, the studio, as well as the creative team, see this as an intellectual property worth revisiting. It helps that the original was a financial success as well, and a beloved hit at the time.

Parton, Fonda and Tomlin played three secretaries who watch their boss — played by Dabney Coleman — pass them over for promotions. Not only that, but their ideas are casually stolen without credit, and they live in a culture of unmasked sexual harassment.

Eventually, Coleman’s character tries to blackmail Parton’s character into sleeping with him. Instead, she shows up with her co-stars. They kidnap the unapologetically sexist boss, and keep him tied up as they dig up dirt on him. They discover a massive embezzlement scheme, and work to cash in on it while their boss is incapacitated.

The movie was a box office success, a feminist war-cry, and a beloved comedy all at once. It was driven by Parton’s original theme song, which became a huge hit in its own right.

In 2009, the movie was even adapted into a Broadway musical. There’s no word yet on whether the new version will consist of a re-telling or a new story starring the same characters, but fans are clamoring to see what Rashida Jones will do with the property.