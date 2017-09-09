’47 Meters Down’ Sequel Officially Announced

The success of shark-based horror films continues, as it was announced that this year’s 47 Meters Down will be getting a sequel titled, as you can imagine, 48 Meters Down, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” James Harris of The Fyzz Facility, the studio producing the sequel, explained. “48 Meters Down will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

“47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level,” Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales added.

The sequel is set to be written and directed by Johannes Roberts, who wrote and directed 47 Meters Down.

In the original film, two sisters venture into shark-infested waters to go cage diving in hopes of seeing the incredible animals, only for a mechanical failure to cause their cage to plummet to the bottom of the ocean, with nothing but water and sharks between them and their safety.

The upcoming sequel will “move the deadly shark action from Mexico to Brazil and follow a group of girls looking for adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife. Hoping to get off the well-worn tourist trail, they hear about some hidden underwater ruins only to find that the turquoise waves of their secret Atlantis aren’t completely uninhabited.”

Last year, The Shallows proved to be a surprise success, which had a similar premise of a stranded survivor tasked with outsmarting a shark to stay alive. While many believed 47 Meters Down to be an imitation of that thriller, it had actually been filmed before The Shallows and that film’s success proved interest in the concept, allowing Roberts to tweak his film and utilize an expanded budget.

The director recently wrapped filming The Strangers 2, the follow-up to the 2008 home invasion thriller.