4 Best Movies Tubi Just Added for March 2025

Real ones know that Tubi is secretly one of the best streaming services around, especially since it’s completely free. But with how many movies are on the service, and not all of them great, it can be hard to know what to watch.

Here are four of the best movies added to Tubi this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Enter the Dragon

One of the best action films of all time, Enter the Dragon stars Bruce Lee who is enlisted by British intelligence to infiltrate crime lord Han’s temple by signing up for his martial arts tournament. Just the mirror scene alone will be enough to make you stand up and clap.

Apocalypse Now

Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 masterpiece, a loose adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, is one of the greatest dramas ever made. This Vietnam War epic stars Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Laurence Fishburne, Dennis Hopper, Harrison Ford, and plenty other names you know.

Godzilla

It’s Godzilla. What more do you need to know? If you haven’t seen the beginning of the longest-running franchise in film history, there’s no time like the present.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara star in this 2011 thriller, which centers around a journalist and a hacker trying to expose the illegal misdeeds of an evil businessman. It won several awards. including an Oscar for Best Editing.