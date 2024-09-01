The global film community has lost another figure, according to producer Sanjay Padiyoor. As spotted by multiple outlets in India, Padiyoor revealed that actor Nirmal Benny died on Friday morning. The cause of death is believed to be a heart attack.

"Farewell to a dear friend with a heavy heart.... Nirmal was the central character of the movie Kochacha in Amen," Padiyoor wrote. "The death was due to a heart attack this morning..... Praying to the Almighty that the soul of my dear friend should rest in eternal peace."

Benny was an actor in Mollywood, the part of the Indian entertainment industry that produces Malayalam-language movies. In addition to his role in Amen, News18 reports that the 37-year-old's filmography included parts in Dooram and Navagatharkku Swagatham.

Specific details on Benny's death — including place and time of death — have not been reported in the press. Memorial details have also not been shared. Mourners have instead taken to Padiyoor's posts on Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences.