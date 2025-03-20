3 Stars We Didn’t Realize Will Be in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

We finally got our first look at Happy Gilmore’s return to the links with a new trailer.

In the trailer, Happy “hasn’t swung a club in years” and is intimidated by the new generation of golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth—all of whom appear in the film as themselves.

As Happy tells us “I guess I need to update my happy place to something a little more age appropriate,” indicating the film won’t be as explicit as the original, some surprising faces appear.

Bad Bunny

The first trailer had pretty much everyone asking “Wait, is that Bad Bunny breaking clubs as his caddy?” It seems the international superstar must be a fan of Adam Sandler’s movies, as he appears in Happy Gilmore 2 as Happy’s club-carrying, bowtie-wearing assistant. The Puerto Rican singer’s 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti is still to this day the most-streamed album of all time on Spotify.

Travis Kelce

On a Tonight Show appearance, Sandler mentioned that the man who is probably now more famous for being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend than for being the NFL’s best tight end expressed an extreme interest in appearing in the sequel. “Travis has… he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said. “He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.” He’s not heavily featured in the trailer, though—his role is being kept under wraps.

Farmer Fran from Waterboy

Well, this was unexpected. Fans of Sandler’s 1998 comedy The Waterboy surely recall Farmer Fran (played by Blake Clark) and his nipple-pinching ways. Clark is no stranger to appearing in Sandler’s movies, with roles in Grown Ups, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, 50 First Dates, and more. But it’s odd to see him reprising his role from another, entirely unconnected, famous Sandler movie.