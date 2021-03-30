3 More Classic 'Looney Tunes' Characters Confirmed for 'Space Jam 2'

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release on July 16 in both theaters and on HBO Max, and fans are impatiently waiting for new updates. The film's social media team recently provided some news by showing off character posters. There were multiple new faces featured, including Daffy Duck.

The official Space Jam: A New Legacy Twitter account broke the news on Monday with a series of new posters. There were several characters featured, including Daffy Duck, Road Runner, and Taz. All of these characters had basketballs in their hands and were showing off their moves. The only non-cartoon character featured was Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James.

There were several people sounding off in the comments section after seeing the new posters. Many argued about Speedy Gonzales and whether he was a "racist stereotype." Others said that the character "could not be canceled" like Pepe Le Pew.

In addition to posting photos of the new characters, one of the voice actors provided confirmation that Daffy Duck would be part of the film. Eric Bauza appeared on the About Last Night podcast with comedian Adam Ray and provided some details about the project. Bauza is the voice of Daffy, but he will also portray Marvin the Martian and Tweety. He has previously done the voice of Bugs Bunny but will not do so during the new Space Jam.

"It's been announced now that I'm in the movie," Bauza said. "I'm the 'and actor.' Like, 'LeBron, and everyone else, and Eric Bauza.' I've been billed as the 'and' actor. It's kind of a cool thing." Bauza also spent time reading a 'unique' monologue in the voice of Daffy.

Along with the digital cast, James leads a stacked group of actors. Space Jam: A New Legacy will feature Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Khris Davis. There will also be several NBA players, such as Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma. Multiple WNBA players will round out the cast, including Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike.

While Space Jam: A New Legacy will not hit theaters until July, there are concerns among fans about potential spoilers. DC Comics is releasing an adaptation of the film in June. Ivan Cohen will write the comic alongside various artists and potentially provide some spoilers about the upcoming blockbuster. The comic will go on sale on June 29.