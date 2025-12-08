2026 Golden Globes Nominations Revealed

The 2026 Golden Globes nominations have been announced.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live Monday morning ahead of the Jan. 11 awards show.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is notably dominating the film categories with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama, as well as Best Director for Coogler and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Michael B. Jordan.

On the other hand, Wicked: For Good is noticeably missing from the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category and Best Director category, although the blockbuster hit’s two stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, were nominated for their roles.

On the television side, The White Lotus leads with six nominations, including Best Television Series — Drama.

The 83rd Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, airs Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Keep reading for the full list of nominees:

2026 Golden Globes Nominations — Film Categories

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

2026 Golden Globes Nominations — TV Categories

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Series — Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robing Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Special Awards

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Helen Mirren

Carol Burnett Award

Sarah Jessica Parker

