‘Sinners’ Is Returning to Movie Theaters

It’s a “Rocky Road to Dublin,” but it won’t be difficult to see Sinners in IMAX again before Halloween.

Ryan Coogler’s historical-drama-musical-vampire-epic starring Michael B. Jordan is the biggest R-rated movie of the year, and if you missed your chance to see it in theaters, it’ll be back for one week starting on October 30.

It’s the second time Sinners has re-released in IMAX, after the film’s original release was kneecapped in theaters thanks to Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Despite that, it has gone on to be one of the most popular movies of the year by far and a strong Oscar contender.

“This limited engagement offers audiences the chance to experience one of the most original and emotionally resonant films to ever reach the big screen in the way Coogler originally envisioned: presented in premium format on IMAX 70MM and IMAX screens,” Warner Bros. wrote in a press release. “The re-release reunites audiences with a story that spoke volumes when it first premiered — both for its ambitious visual storytelling and for the passion and artistry of its stellar cast and crew.”

Sinners is the biggest box office success story of this decade for a non-franchise, original film. It released this April with $48 million just in America—making it the strongest original film debut since Jordan Peele’s Us in 2019—and had such strong word of mouth that it ended up grossing over $360 million worldwide.

As of right now, Sinners is streaming on HBO Max, but trust us: if you haven’t seen it on the big screen, it’s worth the trip.