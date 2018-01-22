Razzie Award Nominations Announced

Hollywood’s award season is well underway, and here to take it down a notch or two are the Razzie Award nominations.

Every year, the film industry celebrates the best and brightest of the what the previous year produced, and the Razzies exist for the purpose of flipping the table shinning a light on the less well-received movies.

This year at the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, Transformers: The Last Knight leads the pack with nine nominations, which brings the franchise total to 32, as reported by E! News.

Other films nominated for the least desirable trophy in Hollywood this year include Fifty Shades Darker (eight nominations) and the Tom Cruise-starring action-horror movie The Mummy (seven nominations).

Scroll down to see all of this years Razzie Award categories and the films nominated in each one.

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence, mother!

Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Emma Watson, The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron, Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem, mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe, The Mummy

Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight

Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella, The Mummy

Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight

Goldie Hawn, Snatched

Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots of Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and his worn-out drunk routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL

Baywatch

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, mother!

Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight

James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy

Tony Leonidis, The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight