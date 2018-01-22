Razzie Award Nominations Announced

Hollywood’s award season is well underway, and here to take it down a notch or two are the Razzie Award nominations.
Every year, the film industry celebrates the best and brightest of the what the previous year produced, and the Razzies exist for the purpose of flipping the table shinning a light on the less well-received movies.
This year at the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, Transformers: The Last Knight leads the pack with nine nominations, which brings the franchise total to 32, as reported by E! News.
Other films nominated for the least desirable trophy in Hollywood this year include Fifty Shades Darker (eight nominations) and the Tom Cruise-starring action-horror movie The Mummy (seven nominations).
Scroll down to see all of this years Razzie Award categories and the films nominated in each one.
WORST PICTURE
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem, mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight
Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots of Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and his worn-out drunk routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL
Baywatch
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky, mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Tony Leonidis, The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
Transformers: The Last Knight