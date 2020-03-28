On Saturday afternoon, you can wile away your social distancing time with a Fast & Furious franchise marathon on E! The cable channel is airing four of the movies back-to-back, filling part of this frightening time with non-stop car-based action. However, some die-hard fans may take issue with the order the movies are played in.

The Fast & Furious movie marathon begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on E! It all starts with the first movie in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious, a 2001 action drama that promised street-racing with a slight twist. The marathon will take fans through 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and, finally, Fast & Furious. In that time some may be shocked to see how far a Los Angeles street-racing team can go.

The Fast and the Furious centers around a romanticized version of an underground street racing culture in Los Angeles. It stars Vin Deisel as Dom Torretto, the de facto leader of this world, and Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner, a newcomer with a lot to learn. However, we soon learn that O'Conner is actually an undercover FBI agent bent on taking Torretto down, in spite of his new-found liking for the man.

2 Fast 2 Furious starts at 5 p.m. ET on E!. The sequel finds Brian a wanted man hiding out in Miami, until the FBI seeks him out to help with a new case. He agrees on the condition that his friend, Roman (Tyrese Gibson) come along in exchange for commuting his sentence. This movie spawned a viral meme just this year.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, E! starts The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. In one of the franchise's most baffling moves of all, this movie picks up with a brand new cast of characters as two Americans adapt to the street racing world of Tokyo. However, chronologically speaking, this movie fits in much later, after Fast & Furious 6, so die-hard fans may resent its placement here.

Finally, E!'s night of street racing drama enters its final lap at 9:45 p.m. ET with Fast & Furious. This movie was devised as a kind of reboot for the franchise, turning Dom Torretto and his gang away from racing and more towards heists and international crime. In the span of a few hours, fans will see the stakes go from a race down an L.A. straight-away to a high speed chase through abandoned mine shafts.

The marathon will play again on Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET, for those who cannot watch on Sunday. So far, E! has not scheduled a marathon for the other five movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, where fans can see the once-street racers take on terrorist spies, parachute their cars out of windows and fight against genetically enhanced supervillains, among other things.



