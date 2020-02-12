Rick Moranis to Star in New 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Movie

In news that is sure to thrill '90s kids everywhere, it has been reported that Rick Moranis has closed a deal so star in a new sequel for the iconic film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. According to Deadline, Disney tried keeping the news under wraps, which led to early rumors indicating that project would either be a film or series for the company's streaming service, Disney+, but new details state that it will be a theatrical major motion picture, not just for streaming. The news of Moranis returning is quite significant, as he has not appeared in a live action film since 1997s Direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, the third film in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, with the second being 1992s Honey, I Blew Up the Kid.

The series also boasted a Disney theme park attraction, Honey, I Shrunk the Audience!, that ran at four different parks between 1994 and 2010.

There were rumors that Moranis may return to live action film for the upcoming Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but at this time there is no official confirmation.

Deadline also stated that the new film will simply be titled, Shrunk, and will star Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) as the son of Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski. He is said to be an "aspiring scientist" just like his dad but, also following in his patriarch's footsteps, accidentally shrinks his kids.

To say it is a dream come true to once again see #RickMoranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade. But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. Welcome back hero! #Shrunk https://t.co/oZRokBbQQs — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2020

Many fans of the star have been sounding off about the news on social media, with one tweeting, "If it wasn't Rick Moranis, I'd roll my eyes....But, Rick has been sorely missed. One of the few times a reboot has made me smile. Loved him in that and My Blue Heaven (a very underrated film with Steve Martin)."

"I absolutely loved this Movie growing up. Can’t wait to see Rick Moranis make his long awaited return to @DisneyStudios & the Cinema World. Looking forward to hearing more about this Sequel at the Next D23 EXPO in 2021," someone else added.

At this time, the film does not have an announced premiere date.