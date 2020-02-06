'Matrix 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves as Neo Leaks

The fourth installment in The Matrix film franchise was announced in August, and a first look at the film has now been leaked. It was confirmed that Keanu Reeves would return to the franchise in his role as Neo, and the movie is currently shooting in San Francisco.

Thanks to fans in the area, a few clips of Reeves in character are now floating around on the Internet, though he appears to have traded Neo's famous all-black leather looks for a more casual ensemble including jeans, a blazer and a beanie.

Reeves' co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity in the films, can also be seen in photos taken on set.

Reeves is returning to the franchise along with Matrix veterans Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere. It's being rumored that Abdul-Mateen II was cast as a young Morpheus, but Warner Bros. has so far revealed no details about the film's plot. The Matrix 4 will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who previously worked on the first three Matrix movies.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering 'The Matrix' with Lana," Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said during the film's announcement, according to Variety. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in the Matrix universe."

The newest installment will be a sequel to The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), which were written and directed by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly Wachowski and grossed over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," Wachowski said. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

The Matrix 4 will arrive in theaters on May 21, 2021.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.