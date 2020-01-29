Super Bowl 2020: Every Movie Trailer to Watch For

The 2020 Super Bowl is almost upon us, with the big game set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Almost as big a draw as the game itself are the commercials, which often recruit big name stars to star in the priciest ad spots on television.

In between those will be several major movie trailers, though The Hollywood Reporter reports that many studios are opting not to air their trailers during the game due to astronomical prices. While there may be fewer trailers, that doesn't mean there won't be any at all, and several expected blockbusters will be airing new footage on Sunday.

Scroll through to see which trailers are expected to drop during the Super Bowl.